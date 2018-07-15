Free online browser speed test



SPEED-BATTLE measures online the speed of JavaScript in your browser and shows a comparison to previous visitors. Questions, SPEED-BATTLE can give answers to: Which browser is on my computer fastest in completing the SPEED-BATTLE test tasks?

Which operating system is faster when using the same computer and browser version?

Which computer is faster when using the same operating system and browser? Test results depend on different parameters (like CPU, browser, plugins/addons, operating system, system memory, number and kind of processes running in parallel and many more). The test will give you a reference value for the performance of your soft- and hardware. For consistent results run it when all other activity of your computer is low. SPEED-BATTLE is quick, for free and does not require any download or installation.



