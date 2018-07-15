Free online browser speed test

SPEED-BATTLE: Computer performance and benchmark test | measure and compare computer speed
Speed test online tool | PC and CPU benchmark | Processor performance test
 
  Detection
  Operating System     ,
  Browser   
  Test series ID




Your SPEED-BATTLE result*:
  
Calculate
Store
Render
OVERALL SCORE
                 
 
 
 
 
                 
test results** in :
    
   
Average
  
Best
  
Poorest
  
   
   
 
 

* Higher numbers = Better performance
** In test series No. performed tests with same set of browser and operating system



SPEED-BATTLE measures online the speed of JavaScript in your browser and shows a comparison to previous visitors.

Questions, SPEED-BATTLE can give answers to:

  • Which browser is on my computer fastest in completing the SPEED-BATTLE test tasks?
  • Which operating system is faster when using the same computer and browser version?
  • Which computer is faster when using the same operating system and browser?
    •

Test results depend on different parameters (like CPU, browser, plugins/addons, operating system, system memory, number and kind of processes running in parallel and many more). The test will give you a reference value for the performance of your soft- and hardware. For consistent results run it when all other activity of your computer is low.

SPEED-BATTLE is quick, for free and does not require any download or installation.


Browser Speed News

External resources - no warranties.

 

Best Private Browsers 2019

blokt | April 24, 2019

Want to have privacy and secure browsing? Read this! Detailed description how to increase Firefox's security.

 

How to Speed up Browsers

wikiHow | March 29, 2019

Extremely(!) detailed guide to update(!) browsers and clear caches.

 

Best Internet Browsers of 2019

TopTenReviews | Mar 25, 2019

Includes some exotic browsers and differentiating Windows, MacOS and Android.

 

Speed Up Your Web Browsing With These Browser Extensions

GIZMODO | 2/01/19

Not only technical speed improvements but also productivity boosters.

 

Browser performance comparison - JavaScript Benchmarks

Microsoft | October 2018

Microsoft sees Edge 18 as fastest.

 

The best web browser 2019

techradar | September 24, 2018

Good short overview including Edge, IE, Vivaldi and Tor.

 

I compared Google's Chrome browser with its No. 1 competitor — and the winner was clear

BUSINESS INSIDER | 15.07.2018

Nice review, but no version infos mentioned.

 
 